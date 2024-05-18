Ryan Reynolds’ animated fantasy film IF has landed in the theatres, and the box office predictions for it are here. The audience has given it an excellent rating on CinemaScore, and here’s what the trade analysts think about the film’s opening collections. Keep scrolling for more.

Ryan is currently under the spotlight because of his upcoming MCU movie Deadpool & Wolverine, and ahead of that, he arrived in the theatres with this John Krasinski directorial. It is a mix of live-action and animation with an ensemble of cast members. In the live-action cast, Ryan, Cailey Fleming, John Krasinski, Fiona Shaw, and others appear in significant roles. Meanwhile, the voice cast includes Steve Carell, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Awkwafina, Emily Blunt, George Clooney, and more.

The story of IF revolves around Bea, a 12-year-old girl. Bea discovers that she can see everyone’s imaginary friends, IFs, and has to decide what she does with that superpower. She decides to embark on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids.

According to trade analysts, Luiz Fernando, John Krasinski, and Ryan Reynolds’ IF grossed $1.8 million on Thursday previews, compared to Wonka‘s $3.5 million, Elemental’s $2.4 million, DC League of Super Pets’ $2.2 million, Free Guy’s $2.2 million, and Clifford The Big Red Dog’s $570K.

The report further added that the live-action animated fantasy comedy film IF could earn a $22 million to $27 million 3-day opening weekend in the United States. The Ryan Reynolds-led movie has received a strong A rating on CinemaScore. Check out our review of If here.

IF, starring Ryan Reynolds and directed by John Krasinski, was released in the United States on May 17. It is now playing in the theatres.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

