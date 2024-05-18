Ryan Gosling is a prominent Hollywood film artist who has starred in some amazing movies throughout his career. Last year, he gave a memorable performance as Ken in Greta Gerwig’s film Barbie, with Margot Robbie in the lead role. He once shared his interest in playing a Marvel character, and Kevin Feige, like us, finds him amazing.

Ryan has previously revealed that he is not keen on taking up parts that send him to dark places, but he is interested in playing this Marvel anti-hero. Ryan is currently busy with his latest release, The Fall Guy, opposite Emily Blunt. It has received an underwhelming box office response.

Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling recently sat for an interview with Josh Horowitz, where he recalled expressing his wish to play this Marvel anti-hero. The video was posted on social media platform X by Josh, and the clip was of Josh relaying Ryan’s wish to Marvel boss Kevin Feige.

Ryan Gosling recalled, “This was a magical moment. I told Josh I’d like to play Ghost Rider. He found Kevin Feige, cornered him and interviewed him. When he says, ‘I would like this,’ all the lights go off.” His The Fall Guy co-star Emily Blunt sat beside him and looked at him with disbelief as she said the Barbie star would never do a superhero movie. She said, “We wore it as a badge of honor.”

Gosling responded, “I would love to; it would be amazing. Come be in Ghost Rider.” Meanwhile, when the host asked Ryan about any progress on that front, he shrugged off the question and said, “I don’t know.”

Check out the clip here:

I’m just trying to help Ryan Gosling to realize his dreams — namely playing Ghost Rider. pic.twitter.com/yHcx1DnkNQ — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) May 17, 2024

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “WOULD BE THE BEST THING THE MCU HAS EVER DONE. PLEASE.”

Another said, “Why does Emily hate on superhero movies.”

One fan said, “After seeing The Fall Guy, Ryan Gosling is peak when in an action/comedy.”

Another wrote, “Ryan’s gonna be awesome as Johnny blaze.”

What are your thoughts on this?

On the professional front, Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt’s The Fall Guy is running in the theatres!

