Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt’s movie The Fall Guy might not be smashing records at the theatres, but people are coming to the theatres thanks to positive word of mouth. It hit a significant milestone at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for more.

The action comedy was made on a reported budget of $125 million and featured significant roles for Aaron Taylor Johnson, Teresa Palmer, Hannah Waddington, Winston Duke, and Stephanie Hsu. David Leitch directed the movie who started his career as a stunt performer and performed stunts for Brad Pitt.

The Fall Guy was released in the United States earlier this month, and according to trade analyst Luiz Fernando, it is ‘enjoying the results of positive word of mouth.’ As per his analysis, Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt‘s movie earned $1.1 million on the second Wednesday, facing a 32.6% drop from last Wednesday, less than The Lost City and Bullet Train.

The Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum-starring movie in the same genre as The Fall Guy earned $1.2 million on its second Wednesday and experienced a 39.5% drop, while Bullet Train grossed $1.5 million and experienced a 34.7% drop.

David Leitch helmed The Fall Guy, which starred Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, two of 2023’s highest-grossing film actors. The movie, released in theatres on May 3, 2024, aims for an $85 million to $95 million run in the United States.

About The Fall Guy –

The official synopsis states, “He’s [Ryan] a stuntman, and like everyone in the stunt community, he gets blown up, shot, crashed, thrown through windows, and dropped from the highest of heights, all for our entertainment. And now, fresh off an almost career-ending accident, this working-class hero has to track down a missing movie star, solve a conspiracy, and try to win back the love of his life while still doing his day job. What could possibly go right?”

