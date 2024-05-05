Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt have teamed up for the movie The Fall Guy by David Leitch. It is showing promising numbers at the box office, and amidst that, we are here with the alleged salaries of the lead pair. The movie came out this Friday and is tracking to earn winning numbers on its opening weekend. Scroll below for more.

About the movie-

The Fall Guy is based on the television show of the same name from the 1980s. The movie, directed by David Leitch, also stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hannah Waddingham, Teresa Palmer, Stephanie Hsu, and Winston Duke. The film has broken the Guinness World Record for the most cannon rolls performed in a car. It was previously held by the stuntman Adam Kirley’s seven rolls in the 2006 James Bond film Casino Royale.

The official synopsis of The Fall Guy states, “After leaving the business one year earlier, battle-scarred stuntman Colt Seavers springs back into action when the star of a big studio movie suddenly disappears. As the mystery surrounding the missing actor deepens, Colt soon finds himself ensnared in a sinister plot that pushes him to the edge of a fall more dangerous than any stunt.”

How much are Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt paid for The Fall Guy?

According to Medium.com, Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt’s base salaries allegedly range from $5 million to $20 million. The film’s estimated budget is around $125 million. These are not official numbers, and they may vary. Also, reports about whether Emily and Ryan would receive any box office bonus or backend deals are still unknown.

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt were part of the two highest-grossing films in 2023. According to reports, Emily was paid $4 million for her role as Kitty in Cillian Murphy-led Oppenheimer. Meanwhile, Ryan, as per Variety’s report, earned a whopping $12.5 million for his role as Ken in Barbie.

The Fall Guy grossed $10.5 million on Friday on its opening day, including $3.2 million in Thursday previews. As per trade analyst Luiz Fernando, the movie is eyeing a $28 million to $31 million 3-day opening weekend in the United States.

The David Leitch-directed movie starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt was released in the theatres on May 3 and is currently running.

