Captain America: Brave New World, aka Captain America 4, is one of the most anticipated Marvel movies. After Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers, Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson has taken the mantle ahead of being Captain America. We already saw him be worthy of the shield in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier series. His first solo MCU movie is helmed by Julius Onah and also stars Harrison Ford, Shira Haas, and others.

The makers of Captain America 4 are keeping details about the movie tightly under wraps. They have been only telling the fans what they want to, with stills and vague interview statements. However, fans have figured out who might be featured in the Anthony Mackie starter, thanks to Mcdonald’s Happy Meal.

Captain America: Brave New World Characters Details

McDonald’s and MCU have come together for their superhero version of Happy Meal with Captain America: Brave New World. A fan bought the meal and believes the characters featured in this meal will be a part of the movie.

A Brazilian fan shared the Happy Meal called ‘Captain America: Wonderful New World,’ which will be the next theme of the McLanche Feliz collection. This meal includes eight plushies, which fans believe might be part of Anthony’s Captain America 4.

In the comments, fans believe the movie will feature Red Hulk, as seen in the Happy Meal. The other characters include Ruth, a new Falcon, and Diamondback. In the comics, Diamondback is a supervillain and we might see Sam’s Cap fighting her. Fans are not pleased that the plushies gave away spoilers. One fan wrote, “McDonald’s literally delivered one of the biggest spoilers of the Captain America movie.” Another commented, “Boy, they explained the characters’ look before marvel themselves released it.”

Check out the Captain America 4 Happy Meal Post –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colecionáveis Fast Food (@colecionaveis_fastfood)

Meanwhile, along with Anthony Mackie, Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Time Blake Nelson, Liv Tyler, Seth Rollins and others. Sebastian Stan, who played Bucky, aka Winter Soldier, will not be seen alongside Sam. The superhero film will release in theatres on February 14, 2025.

