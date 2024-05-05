Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, starring Liam Neeson and Natalie Portman, has been re-released in the theatres this Friday, and even after over two decades, the film is doing well at the box office. Star Wars is a very popular franchise with a massive fan base across borders. Unfortunately, it has been re-released only in the United States. Scroll below for more.

The movie was directed by George Lucas, produced by Lucasfilm, and distributed by 20th Century Fox. It came out in 1999 and featured Ewan McGregor, Jake Lloyd, Ahmed Best, Ian McDiarmid, and Frank Oz, with Liam and Natalie. It was the fourth film in the Star Wars franchise. It did commercially well when it was released and is now doing considerably well for a re-release.

Trade Analyst Luiz Fernando’s report states Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace has been re-released in 2700 theatres in the United States. The Natalie Portman and Liam Neeson starrer space saga earned $2.4 million on Friday, close to James Cameron-directed Titanic’s re-release day collection of $2.7 million in 2023. In 2022, Cameron’s other movie, Avatar’s remastered re-release, raked in an impressive $3.4 million on its reissue day.

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace aims for a $7.5 million–$9 million 3-day re-release weekend. It is in the cinemas for one week only. The collections may have spiked on Saturday, May 4, which is popularly known as Star Wars Day because of the iconic Jedi phrase, “May the force be with you,” and the pun is “May the fourth be with you.” According to Box Office Mojo’s report, the movie’s worldwide collection is $1.07 billion.

George Lucas‘ film Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace has been re-released in the theatres on May 3, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

