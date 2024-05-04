Marvel Cinematic Universe, aka the MCU, has been struggling at the box office for the past few years, especially after Avengers: Endgame. The Marvel Studios is one of the highest-grossing studios, but last year, it had very poor box office results due to The Marvel’s overall collections. It has suffered a loss with a massive margin. Keep scrolling to get all the deets.

The MCU movie featured Brie Larson once again as Captain Marvel, aka Carol Danvers. Besides Larson, the movie had Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka Ms Marvel, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau. Samuel L Jackson also returned as Nick Fury. South Korean actor Park Seo-Joon made his Hollywood debut with this Marvel flick, but that too could not save the MCU movie’s sinking ship.

According to Deadline’s latest report, The Marvels suffered a net loss of $237 million making it the biggest box office failure of 2023. As per the detailed report, the movie’s production cost was $270 million. Additionally, the cost of its prints and ads was $110 million. Along with the movie’s residuals and other distribution expenses of $21 million and interest and overhead of $54 million, this Brie Larson-led MCU flick had a total expense of $455 million. But how much did the movie earn? Scroll below to find out!

The Marvels was directed by Nia DaCosta and is one of the lowest-grossing MCU movies. Domestically, Brie Larson’s movie raked in $84.5 million while bringing in only $121.6 million from the international market. It finished its worldwide run at $206.1 million. These numbers came from the box office.

Meanwhile, its revenues include $88 million from theatrical, $40 million from home entertainment, and $90 million from television and streaming. The total revenue of The Marvels was only $218 million, which was $237 million and 108.7% less than the film’s expenses.

The film’s prequel, Captain Marvel, was released in 2019 and earned a whopping $1.1 billion. The Marvels and Captain Marvel are free on Disney+ for subscribers.

