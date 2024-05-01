It was another day struggling at the box office for Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the action biggie collected only 45 lakh on the 20th day, Tuesday. However, moving to the good part, there was little growth from the previous day’s numbers.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 20

On the 20th day, Tuesday, BMCM earned 12% more than the third Monday. On the third Monday, the action biggie collected 40 lakh, while it jumped a little on the third Tuesday, earning 45 lakh at the box office.

But the question here is, are these numbers enough for the film that probably is heading toward one of the biggest disasters in the history of Hindi Cinema despite releasing on Eid? Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff’s film currently stands at only 61 crore.

An Impossible 100 Crore Might Need 88 Days!

Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff‘s film has been mounted on a huge budget of a reported 350 crore. Ideally, things would have been bad, even if the film crossed the 100 crore mark, but to cross that number, the action biggie needs an unbelievable 88 days to score if we go by the current pace of earnings by the film. So clearly, 100 crore is out of the question. In fact, with the current pace, it seems a very rocky road for the film to touch the 65 crore mark as well.

Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff’ Bade Miyan Chote Miyan arrived in the theaters on April 11 and clashed with Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan at the box office.

