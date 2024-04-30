Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in a lead role, is currently in the final leg of its theatrical run. The film recently completed a month in theatres and has already been one of the most successful films in the history of Malayalam cinema. In the latest development, the biggie is inching towards the mark of 160 crores gross at the worldwide box office. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Blessy, the survival drama is one of the most expensive Malayalam films. Considering the niche genre and the feel of an art film, there were some concerns about the commercial viability of the film, but thankfully, the audience accepted the content with open arms, and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s performance got its due through strong box office numbers.

Coming to the latest collection update, Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life has slowed down in its pace, and the daily numbers have come way below the mark of 1 crore. In the absence of any major releases, this Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer is minting some wealth and keeping its scoreboard busy. In the latest development, the biggie has earned 83.75 crores net at the Indian box office.

Talking about the gross collection, Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life has earned 98.80 crores in India, including taxes. It’s already a huge success in the domestic market. In the overseas market, the film has amassed 59 crores gross so far, thus turning out to be a highly successful venture. Combining both the Indian gross and the overseas gross, the worldwide box office stands at 157.80 crores gross after 33 days.

From here, the film will comfortably reach the mark of 160 crores gross, and after that, it won’t be able to do much.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD Box Office: All Set To Be Prabhas’ 5th Film In Top 10 Highest Indian Openers Of All Time!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News