Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire keeps shining in the theatres and has now opened in Japan. After almost a month of its release in other regions, the film did pretty well on its opening weekend. It has already reached a significant milestone at the box office, and the latest Japan release will continue its monstrous run. Keep scrolling for more.

Godzilla x Kong is the fifth movie in the MonsterVerse and has been doing exceedingly well commercially. The film got a month’s extension in the Chinese theatres and has also been doing well. The film was directed by Adam Wingard, with Rebecca Hall in the lead role. The film has already become the second highest-grossing in the franchise and is still continuing to earn.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was released in Japan this Friday, and over the three-day opening weekend, it has earned a decent amount there. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Godzilla x Kong earned $2.9 million from its 3-day opening weekend. On Monday, the film added another $1 million, taking the collection to $3.9 million.

The movie Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has earned second in Japan as the anime movie Detective Conan: The Million Dollar Pentagram, grossing $4.1 million on its 3rd Monday, occupied the top spot. It is already the highest-grossing film of the year in Japan and is expected to cross $70 million this week, making it the highest-grossing movie in the franchise.

So far, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has grossed $339.7 million overseas, and the global collection is a staggering $521.4 million. The movie was released in the Japanese theatres on April 26.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

