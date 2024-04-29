Universal Pictures is bringing some classic movies back to the theatres in the United States. On Friday, the fan-favorite adventure movie The Mummy was re-released. People went into the theatres despite several other releases like Challengers and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire running there to boost the classic’s box office collections.

The movie will turn twenty-five this year and will always be one of the best movies about Egypt’s mummies in cinema history. Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz‘s chemistry captivated us and will always remain close to our hearts. The film did well at the box office back then and has managed to bring some loyal audience to the theatres.

Earlier this month reports about The Mummy re-releasing in the theatres were all over the media. Stephen Sommers directed the film starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz. It was re-released in the United States on April 26, 2024. On its 3-day release, the movie grossed a modest $1 million in the domestic box office. This Fraser-led adventure flick was re-released in just 1,236 theatres, collecting around $841 average per theatre per trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s analysis.

The Mummy was released in the theatres on May 7, 1999, and had a reported budget of $80 million. It opened to $43.3 million in the US. Internationally, the film grossed $260.54 million, and with the latest tally after the re-release, the domestic cume has reached $156.55 million as per Box Office Mojo. The worldwide collection of the movie is $417.1 million.

Speaking of The Mummy’s re-release, Universal stated, “The Mummy made a thunderous debut in May 1999, commanding an impressive $43.4 million domestically during its opening weekend, solidifying its place atop the box office charts. With its compelling mix of heart-pounding action, captivating storytelling, and groundbreaking visual effects, the film quickly captivated audiences worldwide, becoming one of the year’s highest-grossing movies, both domestically and globally.”

Universal’s president of domestic theatrical distribution, Jim Orr, called The Mummy a cornerstone of adventure cinema. They brought back the movie to celebrate its 25th anniversary and let the devoted fans and newcomers experience it on the big screens.

