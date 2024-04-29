For the last time in its theatrical run, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has seen 1 crore mark being crossed at the box office. It was a push for that to happen, especially after Friday had dipped to 46 lakhs and then premium IMAX and 4DX screens too had gone to Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. Still, courtesy the equity that the film has managed to build for the last few weeks, there is a residual audience that’s stepping in, and that’s what’s keeping it alive.

This was seen from 1.14 crore more than it gathered to collect in theatres on Sunday. It’s good to see that at least there is one holdover release for over a month that’s still managing to collect some moolah at least, though in all fairness the film could have held a bit better than what’s it’s doing right now. This is practically the only big screen film that’s currently playing so it could have collected better. Right now, when compared to last Sunday of 1.82 crore, this Sunday has been relatively much lesser.

Nonetheless, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has now reached 98.32 crores and less than a couple of crores are remaining for the 100 Crore Club entry to take place. Since the weekend gone by has been just about okay, one can’t expect weekdays to follow to bring on these 2 crores mark. Hence, the celebrations would actually take place during the weekend that follows.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

