After bringing in 46 lakhs on Friday, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire managed to grow again on Saturday with 88 lakhs more coming in. Last week, the film had collected 80.10 lakhs on Friday and then grown quite well to 1.45 crore on Saturday which had helped in keeping the momentum alive. Now even though the numbers have increased on Saturday, they still haven’t touched the 1 crore mark.

One now waits to see if there is a good jump today which will allow the 1 crore milestone to be crossed. As has been seen for so many months now, growth between Saturday and Sunday has been rather muted for the best of the films, and hence, it would be challenging for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire as well. Still, from a sheer academic perspective, it’s always good to have that one last hurrah for the 1 crore mark to be hit, and if that happens indeed for this Hollywood offering, then it would please all associated with it.

Meanwhile, the collections have now been pushed to 97.18 crores. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is getting closer and closer to the 100 crore milestone, and now less than 3 crores remain for that to be accomplished. Rest assured, after today, the gap will diminish even further, and just around 2 crores more would be left before the film gears up to hit a century, something that hasn’t happened for a Hollywood film in India for the longest time.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

