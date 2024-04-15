Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has achieved a new milestone at the global box office and crossed Godzilla: King of the Monsters global run. The MonsterVerse movie is eyeing a staggering number at the worldwide box office. The film’s success might be deciding the franchise’s future, and another installment will be on the way. Keep scrolling for more.

The movie is doing well overseas in addition to the domestic box office. It has yet to be released in Japan, as per reports. The fifth installment introduced a few new characters, like Skar from the Hollow Earth. The two giants of the MonsterVerse teamed up to fight against Skar, and the return of Mothra has intrigued the fans even more regarding what the makers might do in the sequel.

Trade Analyst Luiz Fernando revealed that Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has now achieved a new milestone globally. It earned an impressive $33.7 million on its third weekend overseas, witnessing a drop of 43% from the previous weekend. It stands at a $278.6 million international cume over 72 markets. $157.9 million from the US took the movie’s global cume to $436.5 million.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has surpassed the global run of Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ $387.3 million and is expected to beat Godzilla vs Kong‘s $470.1 million next weekend. It will then become the third highest-grossing MonsterVerse movie worldwide.

The movie is eying a $550 million to $600 million global run. Made on a budget of only $135 million, it earned a whopping $194 million on its debut weekend, leaving everyone surprised as it exceeded all expectations considerably. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be released in Japan on April 26.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

