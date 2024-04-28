Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has finally achieved the half-a-billion dollar milestone at the global box office. The two giant Titans have been raking in money left, right, and center. Director Adam Wingard has returned to the director’s seat to take the franchise forward, and after this impressive feat by the Rebecca Hall-led film, the fans will surely get another sequel in the series.

Godzilla x Kong had the lowest budget of $135 million in the franchise based on Godzilla and Mothra. The movie seems successful in holding people’s attention, and word of mouth has been strong as it is earning big at the theatres. Keep scrolling for more.

According to Deadline’s report, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has surpassed the $500 million mark at the worldwide box office. As per the media outlet, the MonsterVerse movie has collected $324.2 million internationally and $176.2 million domestically, taking the global collection to a staggering $504.0 million. The film had been ruling the box office charts for several weeks and at #1.

It is reportedly the highest-grossing film in the MonsterVerse in 24 international markets, barring the previous in countries like Brazil, Indonesia, and Mexico. It is the all-time biggest Warner Bros film in India and Cambodia.

The report further reveals that Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is $25 million away from surpassing the first MonsterVerse movie, Godzilla, released in 2014. The film’s worldwide gross was $524.9 million. It has already surpassed Godzilla vs Kong’s global collection of $470.1 million and Godzilla: King of the Monster’s $387.3 million. However, Kong: Skull Island is still at the top with a $568.6 million worldwide collection.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was released in the theatres on March 29.

