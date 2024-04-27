Godzilla X Kong The New Empire Box Office Collection Day 29: Earns Fairly Well On 5th Friday!

After being quite stable during the weekdays, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire did see a bit of a drop on Friday as 46 lakhs came in. On Thursday, the film had collected 56 lakhs and it has gone down by around 10 lakhs.

Now, given the fact that no major Hindi release has arrived, one would have expected the numbers to stay stable at least instead of taking a drop. However, as mentioned in yesterday’s report, since Hollywood’s own Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire has arrived, it has taken away all highly priced properties like IMAX and 4DX.

Hence, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has to contend with 2D and some very select 3D screens. Even otherwise, the film has actually completed most of its run and is now hanging in there since there are no new movies arriving for active showcasing. That’s why the drop is all the more noticeable when compared to last Friday, when 80.10 lakhs had come in.

The Monsterverse film is progressing well towards the 100 crores mark, though. It has already netted 96.30 crore, and while it would be tough for the film to go past the 1 crore mark all over again today, it may just have a chance to do that tomorrow.

Even otherwise, this would be the last that the film will ever have a score in excess of 1 crore and will come down to lakhs for the rest of its run before new releases start arriving and making some noise.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

