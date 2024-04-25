Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Box Office: The film is making the most of the lean period currently at theatres. The film is staying above 50 lakhs on each of the weekdays and after bringing in 56 lakhs on Monday, the film didn’t drop at all on Tuesday with 56 lakhs more coming in and post that on Wednesday too it stayed good at 57 lakhs.

Going by the trend, the collections will stay over 50 lakhs today as well. There would be a dip seen in the coming weekend, though (when compared to last week) since the newest instalment of Ghostbusters is coming, and yet again, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will lose premium screens (IMAX) just like it had happened on Eid when Bade Miyan Chote Moyan and Maidaan had arrived.

Still, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has done quite well to reach this far and has accumulated 95.28 crores already. Now, the movie is less than 5 crores away from entering the 100 Crore Club, and the milestone will be comfortably achieved in a couple of weeks. The Hollywood biggie is a bonafide superhit in India, and rest assured, the next instalment that comes will benefit from this immensely and open quite big.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Trailer

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: DID THE FALL GUY GO TOO FAR? JOKE ABOUT JOHNNY DEPP-AMBER HEARD TRIAL STIRS CONTROVERSY

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News