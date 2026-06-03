Drishyam 3 has emerged as a big winner at the Indian box office. Yes, the drop on the second Monday was much higher than expected, but it still didn’t harm the film. Backed by the brand value of the franchise and Mohanlal’s stardom, the crime thriller comfortably reached the 100 crore milestone yesterday, on the second Tuesday, becoming the sixth Malayalam film to do so. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 13!

How much did Drishyam 3 earn at the Indian box office in 13 days?

The Mollywood crime thriller scored 1.55 crore on the second Tuesday, day 13. Compared to day 12’s 2.2 crore, it dropped by 29.54%. Overall, it has earned 100.45 crore net (across all languages) at the Indian box office, according to Sacnilk. It equals 118.53 crore gross. Despite bigger-than-expected weekday drops in the second week, the film is expected to reach the 125 crore milestone in net collections.

Take a look at the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 81.95 crore

Day 9 – 4.3 crore

Day 10 – 5.1 crore

Day 11 – 5.35 crore

Day 12 – 2.2 crore

Day 13 – 1.55 crore

Total – 100.45 crore

6th Malayalam film to score a century in India

With 100.45 crore coming in 13 days, Drishyam 3 has become the sixth Malayalam film to enter the 100 crore club (net) at the Indian box office. It joined the list after Manjummel Boys, L2: Empuraan, Thudarum, Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra, and Vaazha 2. For Mohanlal, it’s the third film to score a century after L2: Empuraan and Thudarum.

As of now, Drishyam 3 is the sixth-highest-grossing Mollywood film in India, and very soon, it’ll claim the fifth spot by beating L2: Empuraan (106.77 crore).

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 10 grossers in India (net):

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 157.01 crore Manjummel Boys – 142.08 crore Vaazha 2 – 129.42 crore Thudarum – 122 crore L2: Empuraan – 106.77 crore Drishyam 3 – 100.45 crore (13 days) 2018 – 92.85 crore Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 85.26 crore Aavesham – 85.15 crore Sarvam Maya – 76.84 crore

The Drishyam threequel secures a hit verdict!

The latest crime thriller was reportedly made on a budget of 50 crore and has earned 100.45 crore net. So, in 13 days, the film has recorded a return on investment (ROI) of 50.45 crore. Calculated further, it equals 100.9% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a hit verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 50 crore

India net collection – 100.45 crore

ROI – 50.45 crore

ROI% – 100.9%

Verdict – Hit

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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