Dune 2 turned out to be one of the biggest hits of 2024 so far. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the sci-fi epic fiction film stars Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Austin Butler, Stellar Skarsgard, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin and Christopher Walken. It’s a sequel to the 2021 film, based on Frank Herbert’s novel of the same name. Earlier, Denis confirmed Dune 3, which will be his last movie for the franchise.

Since Denis Villeneuve confirmed Dune 3, fans can’t wait to see how the story moves forward. In Dune 2, Timothee Chalamet’s Paul Atreides transforms into a completely different person as he embodies the ‘Lisan al Gaib’ title. The shift in his personality, which becomes darker, shocks Zendaya’s Chani to the core. So, how exactly will it impact the threequel? Denis revealed how Chani’s rage will be one of the critical elements that will make the third movie compelling.

Dune 3: Zendaya aka Chani’s Anger To Be At The Forefront

In an interview with the NY Times, Denis Villeneuve shared, “That anger (felt by Chani) is tremendous. I don’t want to reveal what I’m going to do with the third movie. I know exactly what to do. I’m writing it right now. But there’s a lot of firepower there, and I’m very excited about that decision.”

What Happens At The End Of Dune 2? (SPOILER)

Timothee Chalamet’s Paul declares himself as the Lisan al Galib and takes control over the House Corrino. He breaks every promise he made to Zendaya’s Chani. Paul also announces that he will marry Emperor Shaddam IV’s daughter, Princess Irulan, played by Florence Pugh, thus breaking Chani’s heart even more deeply. An angry and distraught Chani calls summons a sandworm and leaves. We don’t know where she goes, which intrigues us about how the third part will shape up.

Meanwhile, Dune 3 will be based on Frank Herbert’s second novel from the franchise, titled Dune Messiah.

Must Read: When Avengers: Endgame Deleted Scene Showed GOTG Rocket Raccoon Mocking The Marvel Heroes For Their Prolonged Fight With Chitaruri Army In The Avengers

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News