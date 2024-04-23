Zendaya is currently grabbing all the eyeballs for her steamy scene in Challengers. The romantic sports drama stars her alongside Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor. A threesome scene from the movie has broken the internet, and netizens have wild reactions. Scroll below for all the spicy details!

Challengers revolves around a professional tennis champion seeking the help of his wife, a tennis prodigy who unfortunately retired after an injury. The plot in the twist is that he’s up against a player, who is not only his ex-best friend but also his wife’s ex-lover. The script is indeed one of its kind.

About Challengers’ steamy scene!

A raunchy scene from Challengers is currently going viral, which features Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist sitting on the same bed. They indulge in a threesome before the boys begin to start kissing each other, and the situation takes a whole different turn.

Zendaya could be seen enjoying the boys involved in each other until she realizes they delve too deep into each other. Her acting chops have come to the limelight all over again, with many calling it her best performance to date.

Take a look at the viral video below:

one thing I’m gonna do is film the challengers threesome scene pic.twitter.com/BFZwyIYFHO — ebhan (@ebhanking) April 23, 2024

Family reaction to Zendaya’s threesome in Challengers

In the latest interview, Zendaya has revealed that her parents were present at the premiere of Challengers and witnessed all the steamy scenes. It wasn’t the first time since she’s gotten intimate before in Euphoria. But she went “oh god” after slowly watching her parents’ reaction to the glimpses.

On the professional front, Zendaya is enjoying the peak of her career. She recently reprised her character as Chani in Dune 2, which is all set to cross the $700 million mark at the worldwide box office.

She is also preparing for her role as Rue Benett in Euphoria Season 3, and fans cannot keep calm!

