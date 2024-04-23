Kanye West is leaving no stone unturned to stay in the news. Amid sharing pictures of his wife Bianca Censori in revealing clothes, the rapper has now expressed his gross fantasy involving former President Barack Obama’s wife, Michelle Obama. The netizens are disgusted by his ‘disrespectful’ comment towards Michelle. Keep scrolling for more.

Kanye has been accused of controlling his wife Bianca by many online. People alleged he is trying to turn her into a 2.0 version of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. He is often criticized for posting pictures of the Yeezy architect in lewd attires, but he once shared a video saying that he would post as many photos and videos of her as he wanted. In the video, Bianca smiled and looked okay. Meanwhile, Censori’s family was worried about her and expressed concern.

A glimpse of Justin LaBoy’s The Download podcast’s premiere episode featuring Kanye West has gone viral on social media platform X. The Donda rapper gets asked by the host, “Who’s one other woman y’all gonna have a threesome with? You could pick anyone in the world.” West’s shocking answer sends ripples of disgust on social media.

Kanye West said, “Michelle Obama! You gotta f— the [former] president’s wife!” Dom Lucre posted the video clip on X, taking the comment section; netizens are bashing Kanye for his distasteful comment. Many are questioning the rapper’s sexuality and calling him gay.

One of the users wrote, “Kanye West is just seeking attention with outrageous comments like that.”

Another called it “Gross.”

One questioned, “So Kanye is gay then, right?”

Another chimed in, “He does go for men?!?”

One user quipped, “Bro …. that’s just nasty.”

A user stated, “On behalf of all the people on planet earth, we are sincerely tired of Kanye west.”

Followed by, “That’s just disrespectful to say about any former First Lady. What is wrong with this guy, Kanye???”

Another said, “Oh jeez, he’s got his meds mixed up.”

“This is sad to watch,” added one person.

And, “Disrespectful, smh.”

Check out the video here:

🔥🚨BREAKING: Kanye West says he wants to have a threesome with Michelle Obama pic.twitter.com/74eCz0FHVp — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) April 22, 2024

