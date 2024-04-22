Taylor Swift created a massive uproar with her album, The Tortured Poets Department, on Friday, especially as many fans speculated one of the songs is an alleged dig at Kim Kardashian. It is clear to you that we are talking about the single thanKyou aIMee. But that is old news; the recent reports reveal its impact on Kim’s social media. Scroll below for more.

Swift dropped her album on Friday, April 19, a double album in disguise. She shared the rest of the album soon. It is the songstress’ 11th Studio Album and has thirty-one songs. Meanwhile, Taylor and Kim’s feud goes way back, one when her acceptance speech was interrupted by Kim’s then-partner Kanye West. In 2016, after Ye released Famous with lyrics about Taylor. On the other hand, Kim released an allegedly edited conversation in which Swift seemingly approved of the lyrics.

According to a US Weekly report, Kim Kardashian has lost many followers on social media. However, the media outlet did not mention whether the loss of followers is on one platform or across several, as she has accounts on X, Instagram, and more. As per the media outlet, Kim has lost around 120K and counting on social media.

About the thanKyou aIMee-

Fans speculated or were sure, that the song thanKyou aIMee was an alleged diss track about Kim Kardashian. Mainly because of the capitalization of the letters that spell out Kim. The song is about a bully, but as people often label Kim Kardashian and others from the Kardashian-Jenner clan as mean girls on the internet, fans connected the dots and reached a conclusion.

The Tortured Poets Department’s song lyrics are – “I don’t think you’ve changed much. And so I changed your name and any real defining clues. And one day, your kid comes home singin’A song that only us two is gonna know is about you.” Taylor Swift’s album has broken her records and is doing exceedingly well. The sales numbers are off the charts, and regarding streaming, it is on the right track.

Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department can be streamed on all platforms.

