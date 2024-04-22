When it comes to power-packed action thriller movies, weapons are mandatorily used. Guns are widely used in such movies, especially in Hollywood. A few days ago, James Cameron commented on using too many guns for The Terminator. The Avatar director said he would not do something like this in today’s time. Now, Predator director John McTiernan has revealed details about using too many guns in one of the scenes in his 1987 movie.

The sci-fi action thriller stars Arnold Schwarzenegger as Major Alan ‘Dutch’Schaefer, Carl Weathers as Al Dillon, Elpidia Carrillo as Anna Gonsalves, Bill Duke as Master Sergeant Mac Eliot and others. In a scene where Arnold’s Dutch and others take revenge for the death of Jesse Ventura’s character, Blain, there’s a lot of gun firing that takes place. In an interview, Predator director John McTiernan revealed that the studios wanted more guns in the movie.

John McTiernan On Studio’s Pressure To Add More Gun Firing Scenes –

In an interview with Toisto, the Predator filmmaker revealed that a junior executive at Fox insisted they need more pictures of gun firing. He kept getting this note from the studio for the same. John stated, “Well, for one thing, I don’t just turn in a single shot. I turn out sequences. I’ve thought of an entire sequence through, and I know this shot leads to this shot.”

“So, when somebody is just saying they’re going to start cutting in close-ups of gun barrels in the middle of this, it’s basically because they think they’ll make money as gun p*rnography. That was only the surface of how repugnant the notes were. The fact is, he was basically just a p*rnographer. He was fetishizing the barrels and the white smoke coming out. I mean, it makes you feel creepy just being involved in it,” added the Predator director.

In the scene, the characters use guns constantly. However, a man comes running up and says that they hit nothing. The director wanted to control the meaning of the scenes that include too many guns. John continued, “I thought I was morally off the hook with his gun p*rnography, because I had said guns are not the answer to everything. So, the a**holes then said they now have to put it in every other movie. And then Joel Silver puts it in all over the Matrix movies.”

The Predator director stated how much gun violence has been used in at least 20 movies since then, in almost every scene. John added such scenes because the studio kept on insisting on him and said that they wanted more p*rnography!

John McTiernan is known for directing several popular Hollywood action films, including Die Hard, The Hunt for Red October, and Die Hard with a Vengeance, etc.

