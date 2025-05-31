Last year, Henry Cavill and Alan Ritchson teamed up in a period action film that has captured viewers worldwide. After finishing Season 2 of Reacher, Ritchson joined Cavill in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, a story set during WWII about a group of elite soldiers carrying out a daring mission behind enemy lines. The movie also stars Eiza González and Henry Golding, adding to its strong cast.

The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare Streaming Success On Starz

According to Collider, the movie has climbed the streaming charts since its release on Starz last year and currently ranks among the top five in several countries, including the US, Denmark, the Czech Republic, Spain, and Norway. Audiences have responded well, giving it a high approval score on Rotten Tomatoes with 91% on Popcornmeter. Critics have offered more mixed but generally positive reviews with a 68% rating on Tomatometer.

Guy Ritchie’s Role As Director & Writer

Guy Ritchie directed and co-wrote the film alongside Arash Amel, Eric Johnson, and Paul Tamasy. Ritchie has been busy lately, having just released Fountain of Youth on Apple TV+, a movie that mixes adventure elements reminiscent of Indiana Jones and Tomb Raider.

Despite its star-studded cast, including John Krasinski and Natalie Portman, the film received mostly negative reviews from critics and viewers alike. Apart from films, Ritchie has ventured into television with projects like MobLand, starring Tom Hardy, and The Gentlemen, with Theo James, both of which are available on Paramount+ and Netflix.

Where To Watch The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare On OTT?

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is available exclusively on Starz. Indian viewers can also watch it on Amazon Prime Video from the comfort of their homes.

Henry Cavill’s Upcoming Projects With Guy Ritchie & Others

According to Collider, Henry Cavill will soon work again with Guy Ritchie on the upcoming action movie In the Grey, alongside Jake Gyllenhaal. However, no release date has been set. Cavill’s other projects include a Highlander reboot with Chad Stahelski, a Voltron remake, and a Warhammer 40,000 series for Prime Video.

What’s Next For Alan Ritchson?

Meanwhile, Alan Ritchson is keeping a full schedule himself, preparing for Reacher Season 4 and its spin-off, which will focus on the character Neagley. He recently finished shooting Runner and will star opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in The Man with the Bag. Other future projects for Ritchson include War Machine and Painter.

You can check out the trailer of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare below:

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: 5 Powerful LGBTQ+ Films That Celebrate Identity, Love, & Resilience — From Milk to Moonlight

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News