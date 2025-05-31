As the year comes back to June, marking the return of the beloved Pride Month, to celebrate the diversity of human expression and affection. This year’s pride nights will be even more memorable because we have put together a list of the top five must-watch LGBTQ+ films that will make your celebration filled with cozy movie nights.

These movies capture the love, pain, and tenacity of LGBTQ+ lives, ranging from poignant romances to groundbreaking masterpieces. So settle in, press play, and prepare yourself for tales that will linger in your minds and hearts.

5. Milk (2008)

Streaming on : Amazon Prime Video (Rent)

: Amazon Prime Video (Rent) RT Score : 93%

: 93% Director: Gus Van Sant

Plot: Based on true events, the film follows the empowering journey of Harvey Milk, the first openly gay person elected to public office in California. Sean Penn, who went on to win an Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance, makes a compelling case for Milk’s intriguing role. The film chronicles Milk’s relentless activism, relationships, and the tragic events leading up to his assassination.

Milk serves as a sobering reminder of the fight for LGBTQ+ rights in addition to portraying a trailblazer. By embracing the political and emotional turmoil of the era, the film gives a face to the movement’s early struggles. The film’s impressive depiction of historical resonance and emotional depth makes it a must-watch for all.

4) Fire Island (2022)

Streaming on: Hulu

Hulu RT Score: 94%

94% Director: Andrew Ahn

Plot: A fresh and funny spin on Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, this modern-day rom-com takes place over one wild week on Fire Island — the legendary gay vacation hotspot. Joel Kim Booster not only stars as Noah, the film’s witty and slightly cynical lead, but also wrote the screenplay, giving it a personal and refreshingly honest edge.

With a cast that includes Bowen Yang and a vibrant ensemble of queer friends, Fire Island is more than just a summer fling; it’s about chosen family, friendship, and finding love without compromising who you are. Plus, it’s hilarious. So if you’re in the mood for something breezy and bursting with queer joy, Fire Island must be on your watchlist.

3. Tangerine (2015)

Streaming on : Apple TV+

: Apple TV+ RT Score : 96%

: 96% Director: Sean Baker

Plot: Shot entirely on iPhones, Tangerine is a gritty, vibrant, and hilarious ride through the streets of Los Angeles on Christmas Eve. It follows Sin-Dee, a transgender sex worker who has just been released from a short stint in jail, only to discover her boyfriend/pimp has been cheating on her. Alongside her best friend Alexandra, Sin-Dee storms through the streets with humor, rage, and resilience.

Real-life trans actresses Kitana Kiki Rodriguez and Mya Taylor shine in roles that are as messy as they are magnetic. The film doesn’t romanticize struggle, but it doesn’t wallow in it either. It’s fast-paced, funny, painful, and full of unexpected tenderness. Tangerine isn’t just a story — it’s a statement.

2. Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video RT Score: 97%

97% Director: Céline Sciamma

Plot: This French masterpiece is nothing short of breathtaking. Set in the late 18th century, Portrait of a Lady on Fire tells the story of Marianne, a painter commissioned to do a secret portrait of Héloïse, a young woman unwillingly betrothed to a man. In a world that regrettably does not offer them a future together, a forbidden romance develops as the two women spend time together, and what starts as observation gradually turns into desire and much more.

What makes this film a standout is its quiet intensity, slow burn, and emotional richness. There’s no score — just crashing waves, rustling dresses, and the occasional crackle of a fire. That silence makes their chemistry all the more electric. The film won the Queer Palm at Cannes and Best Screenplay, becoming the first female-directed film to take the former honor. It is an artistic triumph, a feminist love story, and a reflection on longing and memory. It is undoubtedly one of the most evocative queer films ever produced.

1. Moonlight (2016)

Streaming on : Amazon Prime Video

: Amazon Prime Video RT Score: 98%

98% Director: Barry Jenkins

Plot: The three-act, heartbreakingly beautiful coming-of-age tale Moonlight follows Chiron, a Black boy growing up in a rough Miami neighborhood, as he struggles with his sexuality and identity. Chiron’s journey is personal, sensitive, and heartbreaking, spanning from his difficult upbringing to adolescence characterized by bullying and bewilderment to adulthood honed by trauma and repression.

Moonlight broke down barriers by becoming the first LGBTQ+ film with an all-Black cast to win the Academy Award for Best Picture, one of the most talked-about Oscar moments in history. Beyond the praise, however, Moonlight is a silent revolution. It makes room for a narrative that is rarely depicted on screen: a Black gay man negotiating desire, vulnerability, and masculinity, making it a must-watch to celebrate Pride in the true sense.

These five films do more than just tell LGBTQ+ stories. They invite us into real, complex lives filled with hope, heartbreak, laughter, and love. So grab your popcorn and hit the play button with these movies to celebrate the struggle, the journey, and the beauty of staying true to who you are.

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Netflix’s New 86%-Rated British Crime Thriller You Should Add To Your Watchlist – Here’s Why

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News