With the wrap of the 78th Cannes Film Festival, there is one particular movie that stood out. The movie being referred to here is none other than It Was Just an Accident. The tense, emotionally charged thriller won the Palme d’Or, the festival’s highest honor, making headlines across the globe. The film is directed by Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi, who has long been renowned for his bravery and defiance. And now his movie has joined the likes of Parasite and Pulp Fiction, cementing its place in cinematic history and going beyond mere critical acclaim.

What Is It Was Just An Accident About?

The movie, which is set in modern-day Iran, centers on Eghbal, a driver with a young daughter and a pregnant wife. The story kicks off when a late-night encounter turns into a nightmare. A minor incident gradually turns into a tense, psychological confrontation when a former political prisoner kidnaps Eghbal because he thinks he is the same man who tortured him in the past. The kidnapper, Vahid, uncertain of the man’s identity but haunted by his past, gathers fellow survivors as they drive around debating vengeance, justice, and morality.

Jafar Panahi Undermined Iranian Laws To Continue His Filmmaking

With intense, unwavering precision, Panahi creates this moral labyrinth. Under the specter of censorship, he is incredibly skilled at fusing personal suffering with more general political commentary. Panahi persevered, making the movie secretly with a pared-down cast and crew, despite a 15-year ban on filmmaking and jail sentences. His defiance and his art are the same, both worthy of acknowledgement and acclaim.

The cast features Vahid Mobasseri as the haunted kidnapper, alongside Mariam Afshari, Ebrahim Azizi, and others. The production is a collaboration between Iran, France, and Luxembourg. The film was filmed illegally in Iran, with actresses appearing without hijabs, a quiet but radical statement in itself.

“The most important thing is our country and the freedom of our country. Let’s arrive at this moment, together, when no one dares to say what we should wear, what we should or shouldn’t do,” Panahi remarked boldly during his speech (via ScreenDaily).

In a world where cinema often entertains, Panahi reminds us it can still disturb, provoke, and liberate. And for that, It Was Just an Accident is anything but forgettable. Critics have equally hailed the film, appreciating its nuanced storytelling. With such a grand opening, viewers are excitedly waiting for the film’s release, which is scheduled for 10 September 2025.

