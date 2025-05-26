The Secret Agent, a political thriller starring Wagner Moura, who played the dreaded Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar in Narcos, recently had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, where it got a standing ovation. Helmed by Kleber Mendonça Filho, the critically acclaimed Brazilian film bagged the Best Director and the Best Actor awards at the prestigious fest. Read on to learn more about the film and whether it will be released in Indian theatres or on any Indian OTT platform.

The Secret Agent – Plot

Set against the backdrop of Brazil’s military dictatorship in 1977, the film revolves around a widowed academic, Marcelo (played by Wagner Moura), who is forced to go on the run after he publicly opposes a corrupt government officer. The fugitive arrives in his hometown, Recife, during carnival week using a fake identity, hoping to reunite with his son to flee the country.

The Secret Agent – Critical Response

The film has received widespread praise from many critics and currently holds a brilliant critics’ score of 96% on the reviews aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes. On Metacritic, The Secret Agent has a score of 87/100, indicating ‘Universal Acclaim’ as per the website. (Via Metacritic)

Will The Secret Agent Release In India?

According to a recent report by Variety, the rights for the eagerly anticipated film have been acquired by Mubi for Latin America (excluding Brazil), the U.K., Ireland, and India. However, specific details about Mubi’s release strategy in India have not been officially revealed. So, whether it will be a theatrical release or a direct-to-OTT premiere on Mubi’s streaming platform in India is not currently confirmed. But it looks like The Secret Agent might debut directly on the streaming platform. But nothing is confirmed yet in this regard.

The Secret Agent Teaser

You can watch the official teaser of The Secret Agent starring Wagner Moura to get a rough idea of the film’s plot, lead character, and setting.

