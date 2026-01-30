The Secret Agent and No Other Choice have followed contrasting paths in terms of box office success and critical acclaim. Kleber Mendonça Filho’s Brazilian political thriller and Park Chan-wook’s South Korean black-comedy thriller emerged as two of last year’s major critical darlings ahead of the Oscar nominations. However, No Other Choice failed to secure a nomination in the Best International Feature Film category, while The Secret Agent made the final list.

No Other Choice Box Office Performance So Far

At the box office, No Other Choice has significantly outperformed The Secret Agent. Released on September 24, the film has grossed $34 million worldwide to date. The US market has contributed $8.2 million, while the international total stands at $25.7 million, led by South Korea with $19 million. The film has also benefited from a wider US release and is currently playing in 682 theaters.

No Other Choice Box Office Summary ‘

North America – $8.2 million

International – $25.7 million

Worldwide – $34 million

The Secret Agent Box Office Performance So Far

The Secret Agent is trailing well behind in box-office numbers. The film has earned $6.8 million worldwide to date. According to Box Office Mojo, domestic earnings stand at $2.8 million, with overseas markets contributing $3.9 million. The movie’s limited access remains a defining factor in its performance, as it has reached only 145 screens in the US. Such restricted exposure has capped its earning potential despite critical praise.

The Secret Agent Box Office Summary

United States – $2.8 million

International – $3.9 million

Worldwide – $6.8 million

Why No Other Choice Performed Better Than The Secret Agent

Even though No Other Choice fell short in the Oscar nominations race, the film benefited commercially for several reasons. It capitalized on Park Chan-wook’s global cult following, built through earlier South Korean classics such as Oldboy and The Handmaiden. As a result, No Other Choice has emerged as the second-highest-grossing South Korean film in the US, trailing only Parasite.

The Secret Agent, by contrast, despite earning prestigious recognition, including Critics’ Choice and Golden Globe wins and drawing praise for its sharp political commentary, struggled to connect with audiences. While the film has seen a strong response across Latin markets, its overall reach has been limited by a restricted theatrical presence in the US.

Both films are distributed in the US by Neon.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

