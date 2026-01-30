Sam Raimi, the filmmaker behind genre-defining classics like the Evil Dead franchise and the Tobey Maguire-led Spider-Man trilogy, returns to the director’s chair with the survival horror thriller Send Help. The eagerly anticipated film has arrived in theaters and is already off to a strong start with critics, earning widespread praise and a stellar 92% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating a strong word-of-mouth potential.

On the box office front, Send Help is tracking for a solid opening. According to Variety, the film is projected to earn $14 million to $17 million domestically from 3,475 North American theaters, along with an additional $10 million to $12 million from overseas markets. That puts its worldwide debut in the $24 million to $29 million range. While such a start could be strong enough to potentially secure the No. 1 spot domestically, the film’s real test will lie in its ability to sustain momentum at the global box office beyond its opening weekend.

Send Help – Budget & Break-Even Analysis

Send Help is reportedly produced on an estimated $40 million budget. Applying the commonly used 2.5x multiplier rule, the Sam Raimi-directed survival horror would need to earn around $100 million worldwide to break even at the box office.

Based on the upper end of its projected global debut ($29 million globally), the film would still require approximately $71 million more over its remaining theatrical run to reach that break-even threshold. While that is a significant climb, Sam Raimi’s brand recognition and the film’s positive critical reception could help sustain momentum beyond its opening.

If Send Help benefits from positive word of mouth and overcomes major competition from new wide releases in the coming weeks, crossing the $100 million worldwide mark remains achievable, potentially taking the film past its break-even point and into profitability. A clearer picture of its box-office performance should emerge as its theatrical run progresses.

Send Help – Cast, Plot & Storyline

The film features a high-concept survival story centered on Linda (Rachel McAdams), an underappreciated employee, and Bradley (Dylan O’Brien), her difficult boss. Their lives take a dramatic turn when they become the only survivors of a plane crash and find themselves stranded on a desolate island. Now, the two must set aside their differences and work together to survive in these harsh conditions.

Send Help – Official Trailer

