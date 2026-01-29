Rachel McAdams and Sam Raimi have united once again after their 2022 box-office hit Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This time, the actor-director duo has teamed up for the upcoming film Send Help, a psychological survival thriller. Set to hit US theaters on January 30, 2026, the film thrives on the uncertainty of character, morality, and outcome.

Send Help is a survival horror thriller centered on two coworkers who find themselves stranded on a deserted island as the sole survivors of a plane crash. Directed by Sam Raimi, the film stars Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien in the lead roles. The survival thriller focuses not just on physical danger but on the psychological tension between two people forced into an impossible situation.

What Is Send Help About?

Rather than relying solely on survival tropes, the film leans into emotional conflict and moral ambiguity between the two characters.

Rather than relying solely on survival tropes, the film leans into emotional conflict and moral ambiguity between the two characters. Raimi flips the survival genre on its head with this twisted, psychological thriller. The two co-workers are forced to confront not just nature, but also the power, control, and deeply buried resentment.

Rachel McAdams Opens Up On Send Help & Working With Sam Raimi

For Rachel McAdams, who plays Linda, it was this emotional complexity and unpredictability that made the film stand out, turning the project into one of her most challenging and exciting experiences. She talks about Send Help and reuniting with filmmaker Sam Raimi. “I loved the moral ambiguity around Linda and Bradley,” she said.

McAdams further added, “It’s a true two-hander with lots of twists and turns–I love that about the script. I was very excited about the chills and thrills in it. And then when I heard Sam was directing it, it was like, ‘Oh, that’s just so perfect. This is right in his sweet spot.”

Send Help gave Rachel McAdams the opportunity to reunite with Sam Raimi, and that was especially appealing because the film allowed them far more creative freedom. According to her, “Sam is exceedingly passionate when it comes to making movies. He’s such a master. He gets so into story and character, and he’s so collaborative. And you can throw the wackiest ideas at him and he’s like, ‘I love it. Let’s try it.’ This movie had a lot of room for that kind of experimentation, so that was really exciting.”

The spirit of risk-taking defined McAdams’s experience. “Sam was asking, ‘How much can we get away with? How many times can we lose the audience and win them back? Let’s just try it and see. It’s one of the more experimental films I’ve done. That was terrifying and really thrilling. I loved the journey.”

What to Expect From Send Help

With Send Help, Raimi and McAdams lean into discomfort, unpredictability, and creative risk, resulting in a film that promises to keep audiences guessing, unsettled, and completely locked in until the very end.

The all-original darkly comedic psychological thriller from 20th Century Studios releases in theatres nationwide on January 30, 2026.

Send Help Trailer

