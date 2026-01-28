Paul Thomas Anderson’s black comedy action thriller One Battle After Another is on a remarkable run this awards season. Earlier, the film picked up four Golden Globe wins, cementing its momentum across major award ceremonies. It then emerged as the second most-nominated film at the 2026 Oscars, scoring 13 nominations, trailing only Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, which led with 16 nods.

Now, the Leonardo DiCaprio starrer has achieved another major milestone. One Battle After Another leads the 2026 BAFTA Awards with 14 nominations, making it the most-nominated film of the year. However, despite its staggering tally at the 79th BAFTAs, One Battle After Another still falls short of only two films. So which movies remain ahead of it, and which past titles have matched its 14-nomination feat? Read on to find out.

The Two Most-Nominated Films In BAFTA History

According to Guinness World Records, the film with the highest BAFTA nominations of all time remains Richard Attenborough’s 1982 classic Gandhi. Starring Ben Kingsley as Mahatma Gandhi, the landmark movie received a record-breaking 16 nominations at the 36th British Academy Film Awards.

Close behind is the 1998 period romantic comedy Shakespeare in Love, which holds the distinction of being the second most-nominated film in BAFTA history. The film earned an impressive 15 nominations, falling just one short of Gandhi’s long-standing and still-unbroken record.

Films That Equal One Battle After Another’s 14-Nomination BAFTA Tally

One Battle After Another is not the only film to have reached the 14-nomination mark at the BAFTAs. Over the years, only a select group of films has achieved this rare distinction. Below is the list of movies that have earned 14 BAFTA nominations (as per Guinness World Records):

A Room with a View (1985) – 14 BAFTA Nominations The Madness of King George (1994) – 14 BAFTA Nominations American Beauty (1999) – 14 BAFTA Nominations Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) – 14 BAFTA Nominations Gladiator (2000) – 14 BAFTA Nominations The Aviator (2004) – 14 BAFTA Nominations Atonement (2007) – 14 BAFTA Nominations The King’s Speech (2010) – 14 BAFTA Nominations

One Battle After Another – Expected BAFTA 2026 Wins

While there is stiff competition in the Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Actress in a Leading Role categories with Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme) and Jessie Buckley (Hamnet), respectively, One Battle After Another still appears well-positioned to secure multiple BAFTA wins. Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest directorial effort holds a stronger chance in Best Film, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Actress in a Supporting Role categories. It now remains to be seen how many of its 14 nominations the film ultimately converts into wins.

What’s One Battle After Another All About

Inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, the action thriller follows Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former member of the revolutionary group French 75. His life is thrown into chaos when his daughter goes missing, and a dangerous enemy from his past resurfaces after sixteen years. It also features Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti.

One Battle After Another – Official Trailer

