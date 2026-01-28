Paramount’s natural horror thriller Primate has marked a disappointing start to 2026 for the distributor. Directed by Johannes Roberts, the film crashed at the box office upon release and has failed to gain momentum since. Just 10 days after hitting the big screens, Primate slipped out of the top five titles in the US and remains several million dollars short of its break-even mark.

Primate Box Office Performance So Far

Produced on a modest budget of approximately $21 million, the film has so far earned $30.5 million worldwide. According to Box Office Mojo, the US market has contributed $23.5 million, while overseas earnings stand at a disappointing $7 million.

Primate Box Office Summary

Domestic – $23.5 million

International – $7 million

Worldwide – $30.5 million

The film also lost a massive 8,119 theaters in its third weekend, further limiting footfall across the US. Primate earned just $1.5 million last weekend from 2,145 screens, marking a steep 69.1% drop from its second weekend gross of $5 million.

Primate’s Break-Even Target Now Out Of Reach

Standard box office calculations require a film to earn 2.5 times its production budget to reach break-even. For Primate, that sets the target near $52.5 million. Current figures place the movie roughly $22 million below that line, with no indication of a late turnaround.

As the theatrical run moves toward its final stretch, the outcome appears sealed. Primate is expected to close its worldwide box office journey well below sustainability levels, adding a misfire to Paramount’s early 2026 slate.

Primate: Plot & Storyline

The Paramount horror flick Primate follows a family on a tropical vacation who bring along their pet chimpanzee, Ben. However, a sudden bite from a rabid animal changes everything, pushing Ben into a violent state that turns a holiday setting into a nightmare for the family and their friends.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

