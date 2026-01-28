Josh Safdie’s sports comedy-drama, Marty Supreme, has been in theaters for over a month. The Timothée Chalamet-starrer boasts an impressive 93% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and is a strong contender across several major categories at the 2026 Oscars. On the box office front, the film has already entered the top 50 highest-grossing titles of 2025, with its current $110.1 million worldwide total, trailing just behind Karate Kid: Legends’ $117.1 million global haul (as per Box Office Mojo), a target it is expected to potentially surpass in the coming weeks.

Made on an estimated $70 million production budget, the Oscar-nominated film needs to earn approximately $175 million worldwide to break even at the box office, based on the commonly used 2.5x multiplier rule. Whether it can reach that mark during its ongoing theatrical run remains to be seen. As it continues its theatrical run amid the awards season, Marty Supreme is now closing in on the global box office total of an Oscar-nominated sports drama starring Brad Pitt. The film in question is Moneyball (2011), and here’s how much more Marty Supreme needs to earn to surpass it worldwide.

Marty Supreme vs. Moneyball – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a closer look at how Marty Supreme stacks up against Moneyball at the box office, using figures from Box Office Mojo.

Marty Supreme – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $86.3 million

International: $23.8 million

Worldwide: $110.1 million

Moneyball – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $75.6 million

International: $38.1 million

Worldwide: $113.7 million

Marty Supreme has earned more in North America than Moneyball, but the Brad Pitt sports drama is still slightly ahead worldwide because it performed better internationally. So far, Marty Supreme has made most of its money in the domestic market. That said, the global gap between the two films is small – just $3.6 million. With its theatrical run still ongoing, Marty Supreme is well placed to surpass Moneyball at the worldwide box office in the coming days, if it continues to attract audiences during the awards season.

Marty Supreme vs. Moneyball: Earnings-to-Budget Comparison

Marty Supreme was produced on an estimated $70 million budget and has so far earned about 1.57 times its production cost at the global box office. In comparison, Brad Pitt’s sports drama was made on a $50 million budget and finished its theatrical run with an earnings-to-budget ratio of 2.27x. This puts Moneyball ahead of Marty Supreme when it comes to box office returns relative to budget.

More About Marty Supreme

Set in 1950s New York City, the sports comedy-drama follows a gifted table tennis player, Marty Mauser (played by Timothée Chalamet), and his pursuit to become a champion. The lead character is reportedly inspired by the life of Marty Reisman, a legendary American table tennis champion who rose to prominence in the 1950s (as per Variety).

Marty Supreme – Official Trailer

