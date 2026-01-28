With a massive worldwide total of $1.745 billion, Zootopia 2 is already miles ahead of its estimated $150 million production budget. The Disney sequel has comfortably cleared its estimated $375 million break-even point (using the 2.5x multiplier rule), translating into a staggering $1.370 billion surplus. As of now, the animated juggernaut ranks as the ninth-highest-grossing film of all time globally, sitting just behind Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.921 billion).

On the domestic front, Zootopia 2 has already crossed the $400 million mark, currently ranking as the 53rd highest-grossing movie in North American box office history (Box Office Mojo). With its theatrical run ongoing, boosted by the awards season and an Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Feature, the sequel is now eyeing another major milestone. It is closing in on the domestic total of a Dwayne Johnson-led action-adventure comedy that earned more than ten times its production budget. That film is Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017). Here’s how much more Zootopia 2 needs to earn to outgross it in North America.

Zootopia 2 vs. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a look at how Zootopia 2 stacks up against the Dwayne Johnson-led blockbuster at the box office.

Zootopia 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $401.5 million

International: $1.343 billion

Worldwide: $1.745 billion

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – Box Office Summary

North America: $404.5 million

International: $558 million

Worldwide: $962.5 million

As the above numbers show, the Disney animated sequel is currently behind the Dwayne Johnson movie by roughly $3 million in domestic earnings. Given its current momentum, Zootopia 2 is expected to overtake Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’s North American total in the coming days. The final verdict should be clear in the weeks ahead.

Zootopia 2 & Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle Earnings-to-Budget Comparison

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was produced on an estimated $90 million budget and went on to earn roughly 10.7 times its production cost at the global box office. By comparison, Zootopia 2, made on a reported $150 million budget, has achieved an impressive 11.6x earnings-to-budget ratio worldwide.

This places the Disney animated sequel ahead of the Dwayne Johnson-led blockbuster in terms of earnings relative to production budget, highlighting its exceptional financial performance.

What’s Zootopia 2 All About?

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the animated buddy-cop comedy is set in the city of Zootopia, where anthropomorphic animals live in harmony. In the sequel, Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) reunite as police partners to investigate a new threat that endangers Zootopia’s fragile peace.

Zootopia 2 – Official Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Worldwide Box Office – Set To Outgross The First Best Picture Oscar Winner Directed By A Woman

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News