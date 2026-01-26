28 Years Later: The Bone Temple has become a surprising box office flop in the popular 28 Days Later horror franchise. The post-apocalyptic horror drama, directed by Nia DaCosta, stars Ralph Fiennes and Cillian Murphy. Despite the star power, the film has underperformed and remains several million dollars short of its reported production budget.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Box Office Performance So Far

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple has so far grossed $46 million worldwide (as per Box Office Mojo) against a production budget of $63 million. The US total stands at $20.7 million (till January 25, 2026), with the film playing across 3,506 screens nationwide. International markets have contributed $25.3 million (as last reported), reflecting weak theatrical turnout overall.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Box Office Summary

Domestic – $20.7 million

International – $25.3 million

Worldwide – $46 million

The horror sequel’s weekend performance did little to stabilize the run. Even with the film holding on to its theater count, earnings continued to slide. Following a weak opening weekend, hopes for recovery faded quickly. The second weekend delivered only $3.6 million domestically, translating to an average of $1,026 per screen. That figure represents a severe 71.2% decline from the $12.5 million debut frame.

Overseas markets have delivered similar disappointment. The Bone Temple earned only $6 million internationally during the last three-day weekend window, marking a 63% fall from its opening weekend international total.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Break-Even Mark

Under standard industry benchmarks, profitability requires box office returns of roughly 2.5 times the production budget. For The Bone Temple, that threshold sits at $157.5 million worldwide.

However, current earnings leave the film approximately $111.5 million below that mark, a gap that now appears unreachable given present trends.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Final Box Office Projections

Projections now indicate a final worldwide total ranging between $65 million and $85 million. Such an outcome positions The Bone Temple as the first major box office failure in the franchise’s history.

