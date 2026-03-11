Scream 7 has once again experienced a harsh decline at the domestic box office this Monday. However, it is still on track to hit a major milestone in North America and become the fourth Scream installment to do so in the franchise. By the end of this upcoming weekend, the film will make a place in the franchise’s top 3 at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film is tracking to become the franchise’s top-grossing movie. It has also crossed the $150 million milestone at the worldwide box office. The franchise is expected to set a worldwide record during its theatrical run.

Scream 7’s box office collection on day 11 in North America

According to Box Office Mojo‘s latest data, Scream 7 has dropped by 62.8% from last Monday at the box office in North America. The latest installment has collected $1.2 million on its second Monday at the box office in North America. It has registered the 3rd biggest second Monday in the franchise. After 11 days of release, Scream 7’s domestic total has reached $94.3 million.

Set to hit the $100 million milestone domestically

The slasher hit is less than $10 million away from crossing the $100 million milestone at the domestic box office. With that, it will also become the 4th film to enter the $100 million club. According to box office analysts, it will beat both Scream’s $103 million and Scream 2’s $101.3 million domestic totals this weekend. It is expected to earn between $120 million and $130 million in North America, becoming the highest-grossing installment in the Scream franchise.

Check out the domestic totals of the Scream movies

Scream VI – $108.4 million Scream – $103.0 million Scream 2 – $101.4 million Scream 7 – $94.3 million Scream 3 – $89.1 million Scream – $81.6 million Scream 4 – $38.2 million

Scream 7, released on February 27, has crossed $150 million worldwide, with a cume of $150.4 million.

Box office summary

Domestic – $94.3 million

International – $56.1 million

Worldwide – $150.4 million

