The post-COVID phase has witnessed the rise of Kriti Sanon like never before. With films like Crew and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, she’s built credibility at the box office. She’s now set to unlock the 800 crore milestone with her upcoming release, Cocktail 2. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Kriti Sanon’s post-COVID total at the Indian box office

The journey at the box office has been a mixed bag. Some of the big-budget films like Adipurush and Bachchhan Paandey could not live upto the expectations. On the other hand, films like Crew and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya surpassed expectations.

Kriti Sanon’s highest-grossing film in the post-pandemic phase is Adipurush, with a domestic lifetime of 288.15 crore. The only other film that could score a century was Tere Ishk Mein (119.5 crore).

With about 8 releases in the post-COVID era so far, Kriti Sanon’s total stands at 742.24 crore.

Cocktail 2 to inaugurate the 800 crore club!

Expectations are massive from Homi Adajania’s Cocktail 2, releasing on June 19, 2026. It co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the leading role.

The upcoming romantic comedy needs just 57.76 crore more to push Kriti’s post-COVID total past the 800 crore mark. In fact, the target could be achieved during the opening weekend itself.

Check out a detailed breakdown of Kriti Sanon’s box office performance at the post-pandemic box office (India net collection):

Bachchhan Paandey: 50.25 crore Bhediya: 65.84 crore Shehzada: 32.5 crore Adipurush: 288.15 crore Ganapath: 9 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 87 crore Crew: 90 crore Tere Ishk Mein: 119.5 crore

Total: 742.24 crore

More about Cocktail 2

The romantic comedy is a Maddock Films and Luv Films production. It is written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan. It is a spiritual sequel to Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty’s Cocktail.

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