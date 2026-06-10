Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is enjoying a steady run at the Indian box office. The romantic-comedy drama surpassed Ikkis on its first Tuesday and became the 9th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. Scroll below for the day 5 update!

14% jump on discounted Tuesday

According to the official update, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai added 4.52 crore to its kitty on day 5. It witnessed a 14% jump on the discounted Tuesday. The word-of-mouth is positive, but there’s strict competition from Chand Mera Dil, Bandar, Bhooth Bangla, and other Bollywood releases.

The cumulative total in India stands at 36.99 crore net, which is approximately 43.64 crore in gross earnings. Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is arriving in theatres this Friday, providing fresh competition. Only time will tell how the romantic comedy holds its fort.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net earnings):

Day 1: 8.65 crore

Day 2: 9.10 crore

Day 3: 10.76 crore

Day 4: 3.96 crore

Day 5: 4.52 crore

Total: 36.99 crore

Beats Ikkis!

Varun Dhawan’s film is now competing among the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026. It has now surpassed Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra’s Ikkis to become the 9th highest grosser. Today, it shall beat Krishnavataram Part 1 and further climb up the ladder.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2: 1186.29 crore Border 2: 362.76 crore Bhooth Bangla: 195.21 crore O’Romeo: 83.35 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 58.95 crore Mardaani 3: 52.99 crore The Kerala Story 2: 52.25 crore Krishnavataram Part 1: 38.26 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 36.99 crore Ikkis: 36.25 crore

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Day 5 Summary

India net: 36.99 crore

India gross: 43.64 crore

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