Director Hardik Gajjar’s mythological drama, Krishnavataram Part 1, is refusing to surrender at the box office. While the film faced a tough ride initially due to its massive scale and high costs, it is currently showing a good hold at the box office. However, the budget recovery of the film is still an impossible task!

By churning out steady numbers in its fifth weekend, the film has managed to push its lifetime total forward, helping to minimize theatrical losses. With this extended run, the film has cemented its position as the 8th-highest-grossing Hindi Film of 2026 so far.

Krishnavataram Part 1 Box Office

Despite losing a major chunk of showcasing to newer releases, Krishnavataram Part 1 saw a standard fifth weekend fueled by family audiences. On its 5th Friday (Day 30), the film brought in 11 lakh. It witnessed a near 100% jump on 5th Saturday (Day 31), pocketing 21 lakh, and the momentum peaked on 5th Sunday (Day 32) with 39 lakh coming in, taking the fifth weekend total to a respectable 71 lakh.

Check out the week-wise breakdown of the film at the box office (India Net Collection).

Week 1: 13.52 crore

Week 2 : 11.2 crore

Week 3: 7.83 crore

Week 4: 4.77 crore

Day 30, 5th Friday: 11 lakh

Day 31, 5th Saturday: 21 lakh

Day 32, 5th Sunday: 39 lakh

Total: 38.13 crore

While a 38.13 crore finish, the film isn’t the blockbuster everyone expected it to be. Mounted on a budget of 60 crore, it is still looking at almost 20 crore loss at the box office with its theatrical revenue in India.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films of 2026 at the box office (India Net Collections).

Dhurandhar 2: 1186.25 crore Border 2: 362.76 crore Bhooth Bangla: 198.63 crore O Romeo: 83.35 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 58.75 crore Mardaani 3: 52.99 crore The Kerala Story 2: 52.25 crore Krishnavataram Part 1: 38.13 crore Ikkis: 36.25 crore Chand Mera Dil: 30.73 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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