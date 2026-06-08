Director Hardik Gajjar’s mythological drama, Krishnavataram Part 1, is refusing to surrender at the box office. While the film faced a tough ride initially due to its massive scale and high costs, it is currently showing a good hold at the box office. However, the budget recovery of the film is still an impossible task!
By churning out steady numbers in its fifth weekend, the film has managed to push its lifetime total forward, helping to minimize theatrical losses. With this extended run, the film has cemented its position as the 8th-highest-grossing Hindi Film of 2026 so far.
Krishnavataram Part 1 Box Office
Despite losing a major chunk of showcasing to newer releases, Krishnavataram Part 1 saw a standard fifth weekend fueled by family audiences. On its 5th Friday (Day 30), the film brought in 11 lakh. It witnessed a near 100% jump on 5th Saturday (Day 31), pocketing 21 lakh, and the momentum peaked on 5th Sunday (Day 32) with 39 lakh coming in, taking the fifth weekend total to a respectable 71 lakh.
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Check out the week-wise breakdown of the film at the box office (India Net Collection).
- Week 1: 13.52 crore
- Week 2: 11.2 crore
- Week 3: 7.83 crore
- Week 4: 4.77 crore
- Day 30, 5th Friday: 11 lakh
- Day 31, 5th Saturday: 21 lakh
- Day 32, 5th Sunday: 39 lakh
Total: 38.13 crore
While a 38.13 crore finish, the film isn’t the blockbuster everyone expected it to be. Mounted on a budget of 60 crore, it is still looking at almost 20 crore loss at the box office with its theatrical revenue in India.
Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films of 2026 at the box office (India Net Collections).
- Dhurandhar 2: 1186.25 crore
- Border 2: 362.76 crore
- Bhooth Bangla: 198.63 crore
- O Romeo: 83.35 crore
- Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 58.75 crore
- Mardaani 3: 52.99 crore
- The Kerala Story 2: 52.25 crore
- Krishnavataram Part 1: 38.13 crore
- Ikkis: 36.25 crore
- Chand Mera Dil: 30.73 crore
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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.
Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 81: Here’s How Much Ranveer Singh’s Film Earned In The 12th Weekend Despite Streaming On JioHotstar!
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