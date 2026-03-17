The roar of India’s one of the best on-screen spies is significantly loud, promising a massive storm at the box office. Ranveer Singh is back to rule the theaters, and if the advance booking trends are anything to go by, then Dhurandhar 2 is not just a sequel – it is a box office havoc. With over a day and a half still left before the first full day of shows, the film has already secured its position as the 4th biggest spy-thriller opener in the history of Bollywood.

The spy-thriller genre has long been dominated by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Hrithik Roshan. However, now, Ranveer Singh has officially crashed the list with two films, pushing Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Ek Tha Tiger, a spot lower in the list of the biggest spy thriller openings.

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Box Office

With a net collection of 45 crore, the advance sales of Dhurandhar 2 are celebratory. This number might touch another crore or two with the remaining time left for the advance bookings to close! Along with the paid previews, the film is all set to dethrone Pathaan as the biggest spy-thriller opener of Hindi Cinema!

Check out the top 10 openings for a spy thriller in Bollywood (India Net Collections).

Pathaan: 57 crore War: 53.35 crore War 2: 52.5 crore Dhurandhar 2: 45 crore* (only advance sale) Tiger 3: 44.5 crore Tiger Zinda Hai: 34.1 crore Ek Tha Tiger: 32.92 crore Dhurandhar: 28.6 crore Bang Bang: 27.54 crore Holiday: 12 crore

The massive entry of Dhurandhar 2 has officially pushed Akshay Kumar’s Baby’s 9.3 crore opening out of the Top 10 list. The secret behind this massive number lies in the film’s strategy. While the Day 1 advance booking stands at a solid net collection of 18 crore, it is the Paid Preview advance of 27 crore net collection that are doing the heavy lifting.

Dhurandhar 2’s advance sales for the opening day, including the paid previews has surpassed every single Hindi film. Check out the top spots.

Dhurandhar 2: 45 crore (Inc. Paid Previews)

Jawan: 30 crore

Pushpa 2 (Hindi): 29.50 crore

Pathaan: 27 crore

KGF 2 (Hindi): 26.50 crore

Animal: 23.50 crore

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Advance Booking Day 1 (2 Days To Go): Ranveer Singh Is Only 7 Crore Away To Beat Sultan & Sanju’s Opening!

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