Ranveer Singh is currently feasting on box office records with the advance sales of Dhurandhar 2 worldwide! While most films struggle to enter a superstar’s Top 10 list after their lifetime run, Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller has already entered the top 10 highest-grossing films of Ranveer Singh’s career, with 2 days left for the film to arrive in the theaters. The global advance booking for the opening weekend shows a monstrous trend!

A 135+ crore Storm!

As of March 17, 3 PM, the spy-sequel has locked an advance sales of almost 135 crore+ worldwide for its opening weekend. This isn’t the final collection; this is merely the money already in the film’s opening weekend before the first show even begins!

Dhurandhar 2 Is Already Ranveer Singh’s 10th Highest Grossing Film!

By hitting the 135 crore mark, Dhurandhar 2 has already evicted Gunday’s gross collection of 130.91 crore in its lifetime as the tenth highest-grossing film of Ranveer Singh’s career. It is now inches away from toppling Dil Dhadakne Do!

Check out the top 10 highest grossing films of Ranveer Singh’s career (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Dhurandhar: 1354.84 crore Padmaavat: 560 crore Simmba: 393.01 crore Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 348.89 crore Bajirao Mastani: 367 crore Gully Boy: 235.47 crore Ramleela: 218.07 crore 83: 164 crore Dil Dhadakne Do: 150.03 crore Dhurandhar 2: 135+ crore* (1.5 days to go)

* denotes only the gross advance sales for the opening weekend globally

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Summary (Advance Sales)

Check out the breakdown of the advance sales of Dhurandhar 2 on March 17, 3 PM.

Overseas Advance Gross Collection: 65 crore

India Gross Collection: 70.05 crore

Total Worldwide Gross Collection: 135+ crore

With 1.5 days still left for the window to close, the weekend advance sales are roaring toward the 200 crore. If the current pace in the overseas markets holds steady, Dhurandhar 2 might actually challenge the lifetime numbers of 83, Ramleela, and even Gully Boy within its first three days of release.

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

Must Read:Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Advance Booking Day 1 (2 Days To Go): Ranveer Singh Is Only 7 Crore Away To Beat Sultan & Sanju’s Opening!

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