The Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer 2019 film Gully Boy was not just a film bringing Desi Hip Hop to the forefront but it was also a cultural phenomenon. Be it the songs like “Apna Time Ayega” to the dialogues, everything about the film created a sensation amongst the masses. Here’s revisiting the massive box office success of the film.

Gully Boy Box Office Revisit

The Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer was released on February 14, 2019 on the big screen. The film was mounted at a budget of 50 crores. The movie had started getting a solid buzz and word of mouth even before its release.

On its opening day itself, it exceeded expectations and earned 19.4 crores. The movie went on to mint 72.45 crores when it comes to the first weekend. Gully Boy amassed a solid 100.3 crores in its opening week.

The lifetime India net collection of the film came to 139.38 crores. It turned out to be one of the most successful movies of 2019. Not only this but Zoya Akhtar’s direction along with the performances of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt also received a phenomenal response in Gully Boy.

Gully Boy’s Stellar Budget Recovery

The movie was mounted at a heavy budget of 50 crores. With its lifetime India net collection of 139.38 crores, the film’s closing ROI (Return On Investment) came to 89.38 crores. This resulted to Gully Boy attaining an impressive 178.76% returns. The film also got a super-hit verdict owing to its splendid box office performance.

About Gully Boy

The Zoya Akhtar directorial also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Varma and Vijay Raaz in the lead roles. The movie first premiered at the Berlin Film Festival in February 2019 before its release in India. It is inspired by the lives of rappers DIVINE and Naezy.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Raid 2 Lifetime Ticket Sales (Closing Numbers): Ajay Devgn Axes Every Single Hindi Film On BookMyShow In 2025 Except 1!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News