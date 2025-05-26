Amid the wave of action extravaganzas, Bollywood has been missing some rooted romantic dramas. The good news is that we’ll witness the hardcore romantic drama after a couple of months. Yes, we’re talking about the much-awaited Dhadak 2. The film features Siddhart Charturvedi and Triptii Dimri in key roles. After facing some delays, the film is ready to be served to the audience. Scroll below for more details!

Dhadak returns after 7 years

For those who don’t know, the upcoming Hindi romantic drama is a spiritual successor to Dhadak (2018). The first installment marked Janhvi Kapoor‘s debut and also featured Ishaan Khatter in the lead role. Backed by powerful content and music, it was a commercial winner at the box office. Naturally, the hype for the sequel is already there, and it is expected to perform well.

Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri are ready to serve a hard-hitting tale of love!

Dhadak 2 features the fresh pairing of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri. Both have proved their acting mettle in the past, and cinephiles are excited to watch them on the big screen. It is learned that the romantic drama has a backdrop of caste and class discrimination, hinting at a hard-hitting tale on the big screen.

Official release date of Dhadak 2 is out now!

The latest about Dhadak 2 is that the makers have officially announced the release date of the film: August 1, 2025. Yes, you read that right! The romantic drama will be arriving in cinemas near you after a couple of months, and it is expected to do well among audiences.

Here’s the official post of Dhadak 2’s release date:

More about the film

Dhadak 2 is directed by Shazia Iqbal. It is produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Cloud 9 Pictures.

