Eminent Indian actor Aamir Khan has delivered many stellar performances throughout his prolific acting career. Right from Lagaan, Sarfarosh, and Dil Chahta Hai to Rang De Basanti, Taare Zameen Par, and Dangal, the list is virtually endless. But did you know that Aamir Khan was once offered a fantastic role in a Vidhu Vinod Chopra film? The period romantic drama went on to attain cult status among cinephiles. Any idea what that film was? Read on to find out.

Aamir Khan Said No To This Vidhu Vinod Chopra Project — Here’s Why

That film was 1942: A Love Story, which came out in 1994. According to an earlier report by Peeping Moon, the film was initially offered to Aamir Khan, who was expected to play the lead role eventually portrayed by Anil Kapoor. Aamir Khan turned down the film due to his dissatisfaction with the script. The perfectionist actor further revealed that he had advised the 12th Fail director, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, not to make the film. But later, the film’s soundtrack became a massive hit among movie buffs, and the rest is history. The film has a user rating of 7.2/10 on IMDb.

Did Aamir Khan Make A Mistake By Turning Down 1942: A Love Story?

Could Aamir Khan’s decision to reject the lead role in 1942: A Love Story be considered a mistake by the perfectionist actor? Although the Vidhu Vinod Chopra film garnered critical acclaim and is still regarded as one of Indian cinema’s finest gems, it failed to set the box office on fire. As per Box Office India, the movie grossed around 11.5 crores worldwide and was considered a flop. Had Aamir Khan said yes to the project, his presence might have given the film’s box office a different direction.

In the same year, Aamir Khan’s buddy comedy film Andaz Apna Apna, co-starring Salman Khan, arrived in theatres. Although it didn’t do well at the box office, it eventually gained a cult following. The best thing would have been if Aamir Khan could have managed to do both films. But we still can’t undermine the fact that Anil Kapoor delivered a brilliant performance in 1942: A Love Story, so no complaints there!

1942: A Love Story – Plot & Cast

Set in 1942 against the backdrop of India’s freedom struggle, the film’s plot revolves around the love story between Naren (played by Anil Kapoor), son of a loyal British government employee, and Rajjo (played by Manisha Koirala), daughter of a revolutionary (Anupam Kher). But the story takes a dramatic turn, and their love is tested when the freedom movement gains momentum. It also features Jackie Shroff, Danny Denzongpa, Pran, and Brian Glover in pivotal roles.

Where To Watch 1942: A Love Story On OTT?

The film is streaming on the Amazon Prime Video OTT platform in India. You can also check out the trailer of the movie below:

For more such stories, check out Bollywood

Must Read: “Bipasha Basu Kitni Bhaddi Ho Gayi Hai,” Excessive Trolling & Below The Belt Remarks On The Raaz Actress Makes Me So Worried, Angry, & Anxious! [Opinion]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News