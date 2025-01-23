Chhaava has been the talk of the town in Bollywood lately. Starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the movie will delve deep into the life of the great Maratha King. In addition to Kaushal, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai and Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite. The iconic Akshaye Khanna will play Aurangzeb.

However, before Khanna was cast for the role, makers approached another legendary actor—Anil Kapoor. One of Bollywood’s most versatile actors, Kapoor has always been known for taking on diverse and impactful roles. From a lover don in Welcome to a rich father in Animal, Kapoor has repeatedly showcased his range. While Khanna looks great in the role of Aurangzeb, things could have been way different had makers gone ahead with Anil Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor Was Approached For Aurangzeb In 2023

According to a report by ETimes, the makers had approached Anil Kapoor for the role of Aurangzeb back in October 2023. The report stated, “The team has already approached Anil Kapoor to play Aurangzeb, they are yet to sign the dotted lines. If things fall in place, Anil Kapoor will surely lock horns with Vicky Kaushal in the film”. However, from then to now, it has become clear that Kapoor was at some time replaced by Akshay Khanna.

At the time, Kapoor was deeply involved in other high-profile projects, including his preparations for the Fighter movie alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. The reason behind Kapoor not landing the role is unclear. It is not clear whether the actor rejected the script or the makers found Akshaye Khanna a better fit.

Since that October report, Anil Kapoor has been featured in Animal, Fighter, and Savi. He is also set to play crucial roles in War 2 and Alpha, which will be released in 2025. On the other hand, Akshaye Khanna worked only in Chhaava and Dhurandhar during this period, which gave him time to meet the demands of playing a period drama role. Chhaava is directed by Laxman Utekar and will be released on February 14, 2025.

