The years 2023 and 2024 have been significant for Shah Rukh Khan and Allu Arjun. Shah Rukh Khan delivered record-breaking hits with Pathaan and Jawan. These movies re-established his dominance in Bollywood.

In 2024, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule broke several box office records. It made him a pan-India star. Both actors are now among the biggest names in Indian cinema.

Meanwhile, what’s interesting is that the recent reports suggest that these two super stars Shah Rukh and Allu Arjun will share the screen soon. They are coming together for a new Thums Up advertisement. This campaign has already created excitement among fans as it will unite Bollywood’s King Khan with South cinema’s Stylish Star.

This Thums Up campaign is expected to launch soon this year and probably it might release around February or March. This timing aligns with the summer season. The advertisement is expected to be a high octane action packed and details are not fully revealed yet.

Shah Rukh Khan has a huge fan base in South India as well as his recent film Jawan performed exceptionally well in southern states. Allu Arjun’s stylish acting and the success of Pushpa franchise made him popular in Hindi-speaking regions.

So, fans are eagerly waiting to see both these actors share the screen. This collaboration will likely become a memorable moment in the entertainment industry.

