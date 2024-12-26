Shah Rukh Khan is an actor so big that fans can never get enough of him. Over his career, he has explored a wide range of characters, including playing double roles in a number of films. Shah Rukh added another double-role movie to his repertoire with Jawan, but it came with a unique distinction.

Before Jawan, SRK had already played a dual role in seven movies. He is one of the biggest draws in the industry but still takes on challenges to experiment with movies. In his dual roles, he has played father-son, hero-villain, reincarnations, celebrity-fan, and even human-robot. This is something that probably only Shah Rukh Khan could have pulled off.

Jawan was the first movie where Shah Rukh Khan had a dual role, and both the characters survived

Shah Rukh Khan’s double-role films have given him ample opportunities to showcase his versatility. Before Jawan, the actor had featured in seven movies with dual roles, all of which involved one character meeting a tragic fate. In Duplicate (1998), Khan played Bablu, a lovable chef, and Manu, a dangerous criminal, who was shot dead in the climax. Similarly, while Don thrives in Don (2006), the original Vijay (Don’s doppelgänger) is revealed to have passed away.

In Karan Arjun (1995) and Om Shanti Om (2007), SRK’s character passed away in the movie’s first half, paving the way for Arjun and Om to reincarnate to get their revenge. In Ra. In one (2011), the antagonist kills Khan’s character minutes after the latter escapes the game. In Fan (2016), his two roles fought in the climax, where the “fan,” Gaurav Chandna, fell from the rooftop and died. In Paheli (2005), one of his characters had already died and was a ghost.

Fortunately, Jawan (2023) broke this pattern, in which SRK played Vikram Rathod and his son Azad Rathod. Unlike in the other movies, both characters of Shah Rukh Khan survived after the climax. Besides these eight movies in double roles, SRK once played a triple role in 1996’s English Babu Desi Mem. It was the first movie where Khan played father and son, but there were no scenes of the two together, and this distinction, too, belongs to Jawan.

