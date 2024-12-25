Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor parted ways a few months back after dating each other for six years. The former couple faced several challenges during their relationship, including trolls and age-shaming, but stood by each other.

However, Arjun confirmed his single status during a Diwali party in October this year. Ever since Malakia has posted a couple of cryptic posts on Instagram about her own relationship status. The actress has now finally reacted to Arjun’s ‘I am single’ statement, seemingly taking a dig at her ex.

Malaika Arora Reacts to Arjun Kapoor’s ‘I’m Single’ Comment

After staying silent about her break up for two months, Malaika Arora finally reacted to Arjun Kapoor’s statement in which he expressed ‘I am single’ during a media interaction. In an interview with ETimes, Malaika said, unlike Arjun, she chooses not to discuss her personal life on a public platform.

“I will never choose a public platform to talk about my personal life. So, whatever Arjun has said is entirely his prerogative,” the actress said. She added that she had a challenging year, but is ready for a fresh start in the new year.

Arjun confirmed his split from Malaika while talking to the media at Raj Thackeray’s Diwali bash in Mumbai in October 2024. When the crowd was teasing him with Malaika’s name, Arjun said, “Nahin ab main single hoon, relax karo. (No, I am now single. Relax).”

Following Arjun’s comment, Malaika posted some cryptic posts on her Instagram stories, where she labeled her relationship status as ‘hehehe’ and also talked about self-worth and boundaries in relationships.

In another interview with Curly Tales, Malaika opened up about how one should maintain financial independence in marriage and relationships. “I mean, when you get married or you’re with someone, you try to infuse…you know, try to fuse a situation where you want to make everything one. But I feel it’s very important to have your own identity,” she said.

On the professional front, Malaika was last seen in the Marathi song Majha Yek Number. Meanwhile, Arjun played the villain in Ajay Devgn starrer Singham Again and impressed the audience and critics with his menacing performance.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: No Entry 2: Boney Kapoor Announces Release Date of The Film, Reveals Why Original Cast Members Are Not Returning For The Sequel

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News