Malaika Arora’s father’s suicide case shocked the nation on September 11th. It was initially reported that her father, Anil Arora, had jumped to death from his residential building in Mumbai. However, Malaika later shared a post honoring her dad on Instagram and mentioned his name as ‘Anil Kuldip Mehta.’

This left fans scratching their heads as they wondered why Malaika Arora’s last name is Arora while her father’s surname is Mehta. At the same time, his birthdate showed that he was only 12 years older than Malaika, leaving people more confused. Well, here is some clarity about Malaika Arora’s parentage and family history.

Anil Mehta was Malaika’s Stepfather

Anil Mehta was not Malaika Arora‘s biological father. Instead, he was her stepfather. The actress’s mother, Joyce Polycarp, married twice in her life, and her husbands coincidentally shared the same first name. Her first husband, Anil Arora, was Malaika’s biological father. He was from a Punjabi background and worked in the merchant navy. Joyce Polycarp and Anil Arora separated when Malaika Arora was only 11, and her sister, Amrita, was 3. Joyce then moved to Borla Society in Chembur with her daughters and raised them alone.

Joyce then got married to Anil Mehta, but the couple later divorced as well. However, they continued to share a close bond and started to live together again. Joyce told the police she had moved into Anil Mehta’s apartment some time ago. Mehta also shared a close bond with his stepdaughters, as reports suggest that he called Malaika Arora and Amrita, telling them that he was ‘sick and tired’ moments before he jumped to death.

The whole family was seen grieving at Mehta’s funeral, and Malaika shared an emotional post on Instagram remembering her stepfather. “He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time,” the actress wrote in the post.

