It’s been a tragic morning for Malaika Arora and their sister Amruta Arora, as their father, Anil Arora, has passed away. As per unconfirmed reports, he died by suicide while the actress was away from home. Her ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan, has arrived to pay his last respects. Scroll below for all the details.

As per the latest reports circulating on the internet, Malaika’s father jumped off the sixth floor of their Bandra residence. The India’s Got Talent host was reportedly in Pune for work purposes and is returning to Mumbai.

The reason behind his drastic step is yet unknown, but it is said that Anil Arora had been battling illness for a while. Bandra Police and Crime Branch have reached the location where the unfortunate incident occurred, and the investigation is currently underway. No suicide note has been recovered so far.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora’s ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan, was seen outside his mother’s house a few minutes ago. He arrived to support the family and pay his deepest condolences. For the unversed, the celebrity couple had parted ways in 2017 and have now moved on with their respective partners. The Dabangg producer tied the knot with Sshura Khan in 2023.

Malaika Arora and sister Amruta Arora are yet to break their silence on the incident. Our deepest condolences to the family, and we pray father Anil Arora rests in peace.

Previously, Malaika had opened up about her difficult childhood. While she had “wonderful” memories, things got bittersweet as her parents, Anil Arora and Joyce Polycarp, got divorced when she was only 11 years old.

“My parents’ separation allowed me to observe my mother through a new and unique lens. I learned a rock-steady work ethic and the value of getting up each morning to do whatever it takes to become fiercely independent. Those early lessons are the cornerstones of my life and professional journey. I am still fiercely independent; I value my freedom and live life on my terms,” Malaika Arora had told Grazia.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: “Rajesh Khanna Was Difficult To Work With…”: Javed Akhtar Recalls How Amitabh Bachchan Stole The Limelight & Became Bollywood’s Biggest Superstar!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News